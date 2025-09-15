FA Cup calamity for 'dreadful' Kettering Town as they crash out at Quorn

Quorn celebrate opening the scoring against Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town limped out early of this year's Emirates FA Cup at the second qualfiying round stage after putting in another dreadful display to lose 2-1 at Quorn.

The Poppies appear to have quickly become a battle-weary and beleaguered side, only being able to name three substitutes on the bench.

There were reports of Covid sweeping through the squad, whilst delays on the M1 and a minor injury thwarted the chance of naming Nile Ranger in the squad.

But don't let any of this detract from the fact that Kettering were just plain awful.

Kettering goalkeeper Jason Alexander kept the score down (Picture: Peter Short)

Defensive holes were there to be seen as plain as the bright sunshine that bathed Farley Way, while the number of errant passes and floaty crosses that were easily cut out would total a handy cricket score!

Once again, the only bright spark was goalkeeper Jason Alexander who made a number of excellent saves to keep the scoreline from becoming embarrassing.

An understandably cagey start from both sides brought little goal action for the first 20 minutes, with Jasper Tetlow's hack well wide of the goal and Simeon Cobourne's tame effort straight at Alexander the only talking points.

With the diminished resources available, Jamar Loza was all alone up front feeding off scraps, whilst Eddie Oppong and Connor Stanley were uncharacteristically mute when trying to provide opportunities inside the final third.

Edie Oppong on the attack for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)

The hosts created three great chances inside six minutes when Coubourne hit the side netting with a drilled shot on 27 minutes, while Finn O'Boyle didn't miss by much three minutes later with his fizzing effort on the edge of the area.

Coubourne continued to get closer to scoring on 33 minutes, darting past Will Glennon before shooting, forcing an excellent block from the Poppies keeper.

Attacks from the hosts were now a regular occurence when the brilliantly named Marvellous Onabirekhanlen had a go from range - Alexander needing to palm the ball away to safety on 37 minutes.

Kai Fifield did eventually register a shot on target for Kettering but he completed a mazy run from midfield with an effort straight into the hands of Tom Allsopp.

Former Kettering Town and Quorn boss Richard Lavery was at Saturday's game (Picture: Peter Short)

Inevitably, Quorn struck right on the stroke of half-time but not after another exceptional save from Alexander, who tipped a shot over the bar.

But the resulting corner caused chaos inside the area, allowing Luke Cox to head the ball back across the face of goal and Cobourne did the rest from just yards out.

Kettering should have been 2-0 down shortly after the restart when Tetlow's initial header was kept out by Alexander and the followup cross evaded everyone in a red shirt with just the meerest of touches needed.

Callum Powell was introduced to the side at the start of the second half and his infectious energy certainly helped Kettering to begin with, but still the visitors could not string a number of passes together and the hosts batted away anything in the final third.

Nile Ranger arrived at the match late (Picture: Peter Short)

Powell did manage to get a shot off on 75 minutes - Kettering’s second effort of the game – but any thoughts of getting back into the match ended five minutes later when another through ball from Quorn cut the defence wide open, and Onabirekhanlen was able to rifle home from the right of goal beyond Alexander.

From nowhere, Oppong brought Kettering back into the game with another goal of the month contender.

On 84 minutes he looked up, and with no options available he curled in another wonder goal from 25 yards out.

That would be the only positive moment for Kettering as they could barely muster another genuine chance with the time remaining and Quorn understandably enjoyed their victory after a sickening last-gasp Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central loss to Harborough Town just days before.

After two defeats to local rivals and this early cup exit, the resolve of both manager and owner will be serverly tested.

Simon Hollyhead was shown very little sympathy after the final whistle with a number of angry fans venting their displeasure in uncomfortable scenes.

And all of this was witnessed by former Kettering and Quorn manager Richard Lavery, who was in attendance to watch both of his former sides and was warmly welcomed.

Lavery of course led the Poppies to the second round of the FA Cup last season registering a famous 2-1 win at county rivals Northampton Town along the way.

But with cup dreams over for another year and a squad still not firing, Hollyhead is going to need to use all of his knowhow, and his black book of contacts to get an ambtious fanbase back onside.