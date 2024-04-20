End of the road for striker Lorraine as he announces playing retirement - and his Diamonds departure

Tom Lorraine will leave the Diamonds at the end of the season

Having made more than 300 appearances for the club over two spells, the striker has decided to call time on his playing career

He will also leave the club altogether, having worked as assistant to player-boss Michael Harriman since the turn of the year.

Lorraine released a statement on the club website, which read: "So the time has come for me to hang up my boots and leave my role at the end of the season.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my non-league career, and to have spent such a large chunk of it playing for AFC Rushden & Diamonds has been an honour.

"To have played for the club on over 300 occasions, and to have contributed in a small way to the success the club has had has been a privilege.

"I have met so many fantastic people along the way, from players and staff, to volunteers and supporters, many of which have become life long friends. I would not have achieved what I have without working with so many fantastic and talented people."

Lorraine says though that he is still focused on helping Diamonds retain their place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

"Finally, I must say that I don’t want this to distract from our end of season objective," he said.

"Our only aim is to achieve safety this season, we have given ourselves a great opportunity, and we will need as much support as possible for the final two games of the season."

Diamonds entertain Shepshed Dynamo in their final game at Hayden Road on Saturday, having announced they are making the move to groundshare with Wellingborough Town at the Dog & Duck from next season.