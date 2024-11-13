Jonny Edwards and Wes York celerate at AFC Telford (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering kept their incredible run of form going as they put Kevin Wilkin's AFC Telford side to the sword and claimed their eighth consecutive league victory on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3-1 scoreline could have been larger if the Poppies were in a more ravenous mood, but Jonny Edward's second double in as many games and Tyree Wilson's fine finish have now given the Poppies a three point cushion at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Hosts Telford did have the first effort when Jordan Cranston lashed a curling effort wide of Dan Jezeph's post. But from that moment the half belonged to Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson squared the ball to Edwards inside the 18 yard box and he slotted past Brandon Hall to make it 1-0 on 12 minutes.

Jonny Edwards in action for the Poppies in their 3-1 win at AFC Telford on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

Hall won the next battle against Edwards on 22 minutes, this time brilliantly saving from the Poppies man.

Ricardo Dinanga registered a shot for Telford on the half-hour mark whilst Matthew Stenson had a strong claim for a penalty minutes later when he was man-handled to the floor by Lewis White.

But Kettering deservedly went 2-0 up on the stroke of half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wes York was this time the provider, whipping the ball across the face of goal to Wilson who rifled home.

Luca Miller gets a shot off at AFC Telford (Picture: Peter Short)

It continued at the start of the second half as Edward's deflected shot was well parried by Hall and Luca Miller shot wide from 12 yards, but the pressure finally told on 61 minutes.

That was when a cross on the right was met by a strong Edwards header and at 3-0 the match was effectively settled.

Kettering took their foot off the gas a little, and this allowed the Bucks to enjoy more of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finally found success with 10 minutes remaining - former Poppy Orin Pendley heading in from close range.

Jonny Edwards celebrates his opening goal at Telford (Picture: Peter Short)

Reece Styche's diving header two minutes from time almost setup a grandstand finish but Kettering saw out the final few moments to claim the victory and add another tick to what is becoming an incredible season for the club.

Former manager Lee Glover was in the stands on scouting duty for Doncaster Rovers ahead of the Emirates FA Cup second round tie.

He certainly has plenty to take back to Yorkshire after this Kettering showing.