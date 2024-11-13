Edwards doubles up again as Poppies go clear at the top of the table
The 3-1 scoreline could have been larger if the Poppies were in a more ravenous mood, but Jonny Edward's second double in as many games and Tyree Wilson's fine finish have now given the Poppies a three point cushion at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.
Hosts Telford did have the first effort when Jordan Cranston lashed a curling effort wide of Dan Jezeph's post. But from that moment the half belonged to Kettering.
Wilson squared the ball to Edwards inside the 18 yard box and he slotted past Brandon Hall to make it 1-0 on 12 minutes.
Hall won the next battle against Edwards on 22 minutes, this time brilliantly saving from the Poppies man.
Ricardo Dinanga registered a shot for Telford on the half-hour mark whilst Matthew Stenson had a strong claim for a penalty minutes later when he was man-handled to the floor by Lewis White.
But Kettering deservedly went 2-0 up on the stroke of half time.
Wes York was this time the provider, whipping the ball across the face of goal to Wilson who rifled home.
It continued at the start of the second half as Edward's deflected shot was well parried by Hall and Luca Miller shot wide from 12 yards, but the pressure finally told on 61 minutes.
That was when a cross on the right was met by a strong Edwards header and at 3-0 the match was effectively settled.
Kettering took their foot off the gas a little, and this allowed the Bucks to enjoy more of the ball.
They finally found success with 10 minutes remaining - former Poppy Orin Pendley heading in from close range.
Reece Styche's diving header two minutes from time almost setup a grandstand finish but Kettering saw out the final few moments to claim the victory and add another tick to what is becoming an incredible season for the club.
Former manager Lee Glover was in the stands on scouting duty for Doncaster Rovers ahead of the Emirates FA Cup second round tie.
He certainly has plenty to take back to Yorkshire after this Kettering showing.