Edwards at the double as Steelmen stun Sports to book County Cup final date
Gary Setchell's side went into the clash against the 2022 and 2023 competition winners as big underdogs, but they eased to a 3-0 win to set up a final date against either AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Northampton Town Under-23s
Both sides made changes for the clash at Steel Park, which was played out on front of a crowd just shy of 350.
It was Corby who settled better and Danny Gordon broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark when he scored direct from a corner, and that was how the score remained until the break.
It was then the turn of supersub Edwards to come to the fore.
Edwards, who had replaced Jordan O'Brien on the 39-minute mark, made it 2-0 11 minutes into the second-half when he capitalised on a defensive error to score.
And just four minutes later the tie was as good as over as Edwards struck again, lobbing the Sports goalkeeper Lewis Elsom to make it 3-0.
The win means the Steelmen will play their first final since losing to bitter rivals Kettering Town in 2017.
Setchell's side will be aiming for a first county cup triumph since 2013, when Daventry Town were beaten in the final, and a 12th title overall.
The semi-final between Diamonds and the Cobblers Under-23s will take place at Hayden Road on March 18.
Wednesday night's win will be a huge boost for Corby following their 3-2 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division defeat at Long Eaton United last weekend.
The Steelmen are back in league action on Saturday when they travel to Shepshed Dynamo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.