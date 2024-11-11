Edwards at the double as Poppies sink rivals Redditch to stay top of the pile

Kettering's players and supporters celebrate Jonny Edwards' opening goal (Picture: Peter Short)

There was no FA Cup hangover for Kettering Town on Saturday, as they saw off promotion rivals Redditch United 3-1 in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

The Poppies made sure it wasn't a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' by putting in a professional, if not always convincing, performance against visitors Redditch.

Victory ensured Richard Lavery’s side remained top of the pile at 5pm, leading the way with a goal difference of plus 17 and the luxury of a two games cushion over the chasing pack.

Redditch enjoyed the opening exchanges and threatened the Kettering goal twice early on through Johnny Johnston on five minutes who could only shoot wide and a dangerous corner from the right that needed to be hacked away by Tyree Wilson.

All smiles after Nile Ranger's penalty (Picture: Peter Short)

But a confident Kettering side opened the scoring on 15 minutes when their first corner of the match pinballed around in the area before being turned in at the far post by Jonathan Edwards just inches out.

The Poppies could have doubled the lead had it not been for the incredible palmed save by Callum Smith to deny Isiah Noel-Williams header on 24 minutes.

The visitors were excellent on the counter with incredible speed up front and eventually made an attack stick on the 33 minutes.

Harlain Mabyo was fouled in the build up but Kettering's stationary defence was capitalised on by Marvellous Onabirekhanlen who charged through before slotting home from a tight angle past the static Dan Jezeph.

Kettering returned after the break with much more vigor and retook the lead via the penalty spot after a handball inside the area.

Nile Ranger was the man to fire home on 55 minutes and turned the game back in the host's favour.

Eight minutes later Edwards scored the goal of the game - Wilson's ball back across the face of goal caused chaos and opened space for Edwards to receive the ball on the edge of the area and rifle home through a sea of players.

Gloss was taken off Kettering's day after Mbayo saw a second yellow for a shirt pull on 88 minutes and Redditch thought they had setup a grandstand finish late on but Jezeph somehow kept Jahvan Davidson-Miller's close range shot off the line.

After the match, manager Lavery conceded the three points was all he cared about.

"It wasn't a great game - it wasn't pretty,” he said. “They (Redditch) were a handful, they competed - they came and gave us a proper game".

Kettering's squad is fast becoming the envy of step 3 football and when asked if he had any frustrated players waiting in the wings he simply replied: "Yeah, I've got loads!

"Look, anyone on that bench today would start for any team in the league. But they've got to bide their time and earn the shirt."

It doesn't get any easier for Kettering who now face a Tuesday night trip to third-placed AFC Telford, managed by former Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin.