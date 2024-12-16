Edwards at the double as leaders Kettering stay clear at the top

Jonny Edwards is all smiles after firing Kettering Town into the lead (Picture: Peter Short)

A second double in four league outings for Jonny Edwards proved the difference as Kettering got over their ‘blip’ with a 2-1 victory over Bishop Stortford in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the league leaders were made to work hard for the points, as their Hertfordshire visitors enjoyed the upper hand in the second half and set up a grandstand finish after scoring on 75 minutes.

But home advantage and knowledge of the Latimer Park surface certainly benefited the Poppies who held out for their 12th league victory of the season, and in front of a healthy crowd of 964 - impressive now that the FA Cup run is rapidly becoming a distance memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One byproduct of the national coverage is that Isiah Noel-Williams is now very much a marked man, and similarly to the previous match against Barwell, the 6ft 4in striker had additional company throughout the game but still managed to wriggle through on several occasions to drag Kettering up the pitch.

Jonny Edwards' effort nestles into the bottom corner (Picture: Peter Short)

Another talking point from the game is that Nile Ranger and Gary Hooper were unused substitutes - how long the former Premier League players will endure warming the bench is yet to be seen.

Kettering were aiming to bounce back from their defeat at Barwelllast week, but it was the visitors who had the first standout chance on 10 minutes when a ball from the right flashed across goal only for Lanrewaju Balogun to turn the ball against the post despite being just inches away from the goal line.

Three minutes later, Kettering punished the Blues by taking the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The returning Devon Kelly-Evans delivered a curling cross towards the head of Edwards who headed back across goal past Elliot Krasniqi.

Isiah Noel-Williams battles for possession (Picture: Peter Short)

Nine minutes later and the lead was doubled via the penalty spot.

Ben Hart was upended inside the area and Edwards ignored the goading from Krasniqi before the kick was taken and sent the ball the opposite direction of the keeper.

Wes York, Noel-Williams and Dan Jarvis all had clear-cut opportunities to add a third as Kettering enjoyed a solid first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the cliche goes, a two goal lead is the hardest to defend and when Jarvis spurned another glorious chance on 51 minutes, Bishop began to believe.

Kettering'sGary Stohrer on the ball (Picture: Peter Short)

Jack Roberts and Jake Thompson both had chances on 57 and 66 minutes respectively before Rashawn Scott grabbed his first goal for the club via a penalty, after Noel-Williams clumsily brough down Jaden Ogwuazor in the box.

Scott calmly sent the ball to the right of Dan Jezeph.

But despite the nervy final period, Kettering held on and could have made it more comfortable had it not been for a Krasniqi save from a Kelly-Evans close range shot.

To add salt to the wounds of defeat, goalscorer Scott allowed his frustrations to overflow and saw a straight red card on 90 minutes after putting his foot into the back of Powell which caused heated scenes near the away dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Richard Lavery cut a content figure in the his post-match interview - partially because of the win and partially because his squad were about jump on a plane to enjoy a Christmas party in Dublin!

Owner George Akhtar making good on his promise to treat the players after the incredible cup run and start to the league season.

But Kettering cannot afford to take their eye off the ball with Halesowen putting five past Barwell in a statement win at the weekend.

The second-placed side visit Latimer Park in early January in what is already being billed as a title decider.

Before that, the Poppies visit Spalding United on Saturday - hopefully with no hangovers after the Irish hospitality!