Early Christmas present for Kettering Town fans as Callum Powell returns to Latimer Park

By Peter Short
Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:25 GMT
Callum Powell has signed for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)Callum Powell has signed for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)
Callum Powell has signed for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)
Kettering Town supporters received an early Christmas present, learning of the news that fans’ favourite Callum Powell has rejoined the club.

The tenacious and fleet-footed midfielder is immediately available to Richard Lavery, meaning he could well be in the starting line-up for the Poppies’ Boxing Day home fixture against Biggleswade Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Powell was first bought to the club under Paul Cox’s stewardship in November 2020 and became an instant hit with the Poppies faithful, with his attacking prowess and high energy levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He started the incredible 2021/22 season in which Kettering were just pipped to an unlikely National League North play-off place, before joining Southend United for an undisclosed fee.

Powell scored 12 goals for the Shrimpers and loyally remained at the club during their off the field saga where the National League side’s future was regularly in doubt.

At the start of this current season, Powell joined Braintree United, scoring just once, before enjoying a short loan period at Andy Peaks’ Tamworth.

Manager Lavery told the official club website: “I am delighted to get Callum over the line, he is a great signing for us, a player I have known and been after for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He will give us that extra drive, the fans of course know him from is previous time at the club.

"He has the desire and commitment I want as we go forward in the New Year - he is just the type of player I feel we need.”

Related topics:Biggleswade TownNational LeaguePoppiesNational League North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice