Dynamo return is ‘just another game’ for Corby boss Lee

Hilton Arthur and Scott Floyd celebrate after the latter set up the former for his second goal of the game in Corby Town's 4-1 win over Yaxley on Wednesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen boss will be back at the club he spent four years at - three as manager - before he resigned last October.

He took over at Steel Park in the summer and both clubs have enjoyed an impressive start to the new Northern Premier League Midlands campaign with Dynamo sitting in second place while the unbeaten Steelmen are just behind them.

The two clubs meet twice over the next week. Corby are on the road on Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy before they host Dynamo in the league next weekend with a trip to Spalding United sandwiched between next Tuesday night.

But there’s no sentiment on Attenborough’s part and he is keen to ensure Corby keep up their good form, which continued with a 4-1 victory over Yaxley on Wednesday night.

“It is just another game, it doesn’t matter who it’s against,” he said.

“It’s a game the club want to win, it’s important financially, it’s important for us as a squad and a management team to keep the momentum going and, also, we know we have got Loughborough a week later in the league so it’s going to be a yardstick and a measure of what to expect then.

“It’s important we don’t go there and underperform.

“It’s all about putting in a performance where we are solid at the back and look like we have some punch in attack.

“If we get both of those right like we did for the last 20 minutes on Wednesday, then we look like a good side.”

The Steelmen will be boosted by the return of frontman Tsaguim Florian who has missed the last four matches due to suspension after he was sent-off in the first two league games of the season, in which he also scored the winning goals against Coleshill Town and Hinckley Leicester Road.

And Attenborough believes his return will be good for “competition for places”.

“Flo gives us something different,” he added.

“We have got Tristan Dunkley who isn’t fully fit yet but will be that battering ram for you and be difficult to play against.

“People like Dan Collins will be busy and float around but Flo gives you something else. He’s very direct, he gets at people, he’s tricky and sharp.

“It gives us another dimension. We might start him, we may leave him on the bench to start but it just gives us more options.

“It’s competition for places and we saw the other night with someone like Danny Gordon who has missed out in the last couple, he came on and was superb so he also stakes a claim for the weekend.