Duo move on as Kettering Town's rivals miss the chance to close gap at the top

Bruno Andrade has left the Poppies to join title rivals Bedford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery has started to reshape his squad as Kettering Town head into the new year, allowing the departues of both Dan Jarvis and Bruno Andrade.

The news was announced on Saturday morning, ahead of the postponement of the table-topping clash with Halesowen Town due to a frozen Latimer Park pitch.

Both played will be staying in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central though, as Jarvis has joined mid-table Banbury United, and Andrade has made the switch to Poppies' title challengers Bedford Town.

Andrade made his Eagles debut as a 71st-minute substitute in their shock 5-1 home thrashing at the hands of Spalding United on Saturday, while Jarvis started as the Puritans secured a 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury.

Jarvis joined the Poppies last season, and went on to make 49 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Andrade also initially joined the club last term, making his debut in a 6-0 battering at St Ives on Boxing Day.

He left the Poppies in the summer, only to return in September, and in all he played 25 times for the club, scoring five goals.

As yet, there has been no news of further incomings at Latimer Park.

Despite not playing on Saturday, it was a very good day for the Poppies as their title rivals once again slipped up.

Second-placed Stratford Town were beaten 1-0 at Leiston, third-placed Bedford were stunned by Spalding and sixth-placed Stamford, wasted their chance to close the gap as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Harborough Town.

It all means the Poppies remain four points clear at the top of the table, with at least one game in hand on the teams in second, third and fourth.

Lavery's side are due back in action on Saturday when they entertain Alvechurch at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).