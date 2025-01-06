Draper the two-goal star as Doughboys battle back to sink Nomads

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Jake Stone praised his Wellingborough Town players for their second-half fightback as the Doughboys saw off play-off chasing Anstey Nomads 2-1 at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things looked bleak for Borough as they turned in a poor first-half performance in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Doughboys trailed 1-0 at the half-time break, with Anstey netting in the 20th minute through Lewis Gibbens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was a different story in the second half as Stone's men responded to half-time instructions to battle their way back into the game.

Danny Draper netted the equaliser 10 minutes into the second half, curling home from the edge of the box after good work from half-time substitute Tom Iaciofano.

Borough were now in the ascendancy, and it was that man Draper who won the match, slotting home a penalty 11 minutes from time after Neo Richard-Noel had been fouled.

The Doughboys held on to claim the three points and a fourth win in five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The less said about the first half the better," admitted Stone on social media after the game.

"But that was an outstanding second half against a really strong team.

"So the lads deserve massive credit for turning it around. Couldn’t have asked for much more from the second half."

The win saw the in-form Dougboys move level on points with sicth-placed Anstey and ensures they stay on the fringes of the promotion play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now up to eighth, six points off fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa having played the same number of games.

They are seven points off fourth-placed Long Eaton United, and they also have two games in hand.

The Doughboys are due back in action on Tuesday night when they host Boldmere St Michael's.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Rushden & Diamonds' home date with Bedworth United was called off due to a frozen pitch.