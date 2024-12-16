Doughboys win to close in on top five, but Steelmen and Diamonds suffer again

Corby Town go close in their 3-1 defeat at Loughborough Students (Picture: David Tilley)

Wellingborough Town are just three points off the promotion play-off places in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division after an impressive 2-0 win at Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doughboys secured all three points thanks to two early goals.

Will Jones broke to deadlock on 12 minutes before Danny Draper doubled the lead for Jake Stone's side with a 27th-minute penalty after Neo Richard-Noel had been fouled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win means Borough are sitting ninth in the table, just three points of fifth-placed Darlaston Town, who edged into the play-off positions thanks to a 1-0 win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 defeat to Darlaston Town (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

It was a fifth game without a win for Michael Harriman's side, who were undone by an Aaron Bishop strike nine minutes from time.

The loss sees out-of-sorts Diamonds drop to 12th in the table.

It was another bad day for fast-fading Corby Town as they were beaten 3-1 at Loughborough Students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Setchell's side have now lost three of their past four matches in the league, and Saturday's defeat saw them drop to third in the table, as they were leapfrogged by Worcester City who were 5-0 winners over Grantham Town.

The Steelmen looked to be on course for victory as they led through Matty Slinn's 23rd-minute opener.

But Loughborough leveled on the hour, and then scored again on 73 minutes and deep into stoppage time to secure all three points.

Leaders Quorn were also 5-0 winners, at Coventry Sphinx, and they are now a whopping 13 points clear of Corby, who do have a game in hand. Corby are a point behind Worcester with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen are still well in control of their play-off destiny though, as they are 11 points clear of Sporting Khalsa in sixth.

The Doughboys, Diamonds and Steelmen all now have a free week before returning to action on Saturday (Dec 21).

Corby will be looking to return to winning ways as they entertain Hinckley LRFC while Borough and Diamonds are on the road.

The Doughboys go to seventh-placed Long Eaton United, while Rushden are at 19th-placed Lye Town.