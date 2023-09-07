News you can trust since 1897
Doughboys tied up in two away games as Ar Tarn have a mixed week

Wellingborough Town are sitting in sixth spot in the United Counties League Premier Division South after two draws in the last few days.
By Jon Dunham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
The Doughboys shared a 2-2 stalemate at Oadby Town GNG on Saturday before returning from Eynesbury Rovers with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Brett Solkhon and Lloyd Buckby were on target for Wellingborough at Oadby while Neo Richard-Noel grabbed his team’s goal in the draw at Eynesbury.

The Doughboys have a break of league action this weekend as they entertain Melton Town in the Sports Ground Development UCL Cup on Saturday.

Brett Solkhon was on target in Wellingborough Town's 2-2 draw at GNG Oadby TownBrett Solkhon was on target in Wellingborough Town's 2-2 draw at GNG Oadby Town
It’s been a mixed week for Desborough Town.

Ar Tarn picked up their second win of the league season in impressive fashion as they claimed a 5-1 success at fellow Northamptonshire side Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday.

Adam Randall scored twice and there were further goals from Dominic Allen-Ledgeway, Dominic Langdon and Will Russell.

Desborough then headed to Leicester Nirvana in the Sports Ground Development UCL Cup on Tuesday night and they took the lead through Kye Little.

Nirvana levelled before half-time and there were no further goals with Nirvana winning the resulting penalty shoot-out 3-2.

Jim Le Masurier’s team return to league action on Saturday with a home clash against Coventry United.