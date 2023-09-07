Watch more videos on Shots!

The Doughboys shared a 2-2 stalemate at Oadby Town GNG on Saturday before returning from Eynesbury Rovers with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Brett Solkhon and Lloyd Buckby were on target for Wellingborough at Oadby while Neo Richard-Noel grabbed his team’s goal in the draw at Eynesbury.

The Doughboys have a break of league action this weekend as they entertain Melton Town in the Sports Ground Development UCL Cup on Saturday.

It’s been a mixed week for Desborough Town.

Ar Tarn picked up their second win of the league season in impressive fashion as they claimed a 5-1 success at fellow Northamptonshire side Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday.

Adam Randall scored twice and there were further goals from Dominic Allen-Ledgeway, Dominic Langdon and Will Russell.

Desborough then headed to Leicester Nirvana in the Sports Ground Development UCL Cup on Tuesday night and they took the lead through Kye Little.

Nirvana levelled before half-time and there were no further goals with Nirvana winning the resulting penalty shoot-out 3-2.