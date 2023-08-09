Doughboys storm through in FA Cup but Ar Tarn suffer heartbreaking exit
The Doughboys were on home soil as they took on Long Melford in the extra preliminary round at the Dog & Duck and they made no mistake as they claimed a convincing 6-0 success.
Jake Stone’s team led 2-0 at half-time and then ran away with it after the break.
Neo Richard-Noel led the way with two goals while Jessi Obeng, Sean McBride, Rico Alexander and Thomas Iaciofano also got in on the act.
The Doughboys will now host Felixstowe & Walton United in the preliminary round on August 19.
Desborough Town were unable to join them as they suffered a heartbreaking exit on Tuesday night.
The first clash between Ar Tarn and Potton United ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Desborough hit back to lead thanks to goals from Archie Elmore and Will Russell but a late equaliser earned Potton a replay in midweek.
It was goalless after 90 minutes but Desborough broke the deadlock early in the second period of extra-time through Rico Duggan. However, after Ar Tarn had a man sent-off, Potton levelled through Benny Ansah and it was the hosts who won the resulting penalty shoot-out 5-4.
It’s back to United Counties League Premier Division South action over the next week with Wellingborough heading to Easington Sports on Saturday before they host Histon next Tuesday night.
Desborough entertain Cogenhoe United in an all-Northamptonshire clash this weekend and are on the road at St Neots Town on Tuesday.