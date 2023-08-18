Doughboys on the FA Cup trail after picking up back-to-back league wins

Goals from Iain Blaikie and Thomas Iaciofano earned the Doughboys a 2-1 success at Easington Sports last weekend before they returned home to claim a 3-0 win over Histon on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Sean McBride, Brett Solkhon and Jessi Obeng.

Those two wins have left Wellingborough in seventh place in the early standings in the United Counties League Premier Division and now they can look forward to a home clash against Felixstowe & Walton United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Desborough Town shared a goalless draw with Cogenhoe United last Saturday but then suffered a 5-1 loss at high-flying St Neots Town on Tuesday, Will Russell scoring the consolation.

Wellingborough Town are in Emirates FA Cup preliminary round action at the Dog & Duck this weekend

Ar Tarn head to Daventry Town in another league game this weekend.

Whitworth maintained their impressive start to the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season as they beat Leighton Town Development 4-0 to make it three wins out of three.

The Flourmen sit on top of the early standings with the only perfect record in the division after goals from Joshua Kilsby (2), Jonathan Mudiwa-Symon Joseph and Connor Mallows secured a home success.

Newly-promoted Irchester United are also flying high after they secured their second victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win at Buckingham FC, Lewis Leslie and an own-goal sealing the points.

Burton Park Wanderers picked up their first win of the season as goals from Connel Lyons and Harvey Mutton gave them a 2-1 success at Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

Elsewhere, a David Hunt strike earned Rushden & Higham United a 1-1 draw at Eaton Socon, Rothwell Corinthians shared the points in a 2-2 stalemate with Cranfield United and Raunds Town were beaten 1-0 by Winslow United at Kiln Park.

Saturday’s fixtures: Ampthill Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Buckingham FC v Raunds Town, Irchester United v Winslow United, Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Whitworth, Rushden & Higham United v Sileby Rangers.