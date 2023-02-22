Wellingborough Town’s stunning run of form continued as they picked up one of their best wins of the season with a 2-0 success at fellow high-flyers Coventry Sphinx.

With Rugby Town seemingly clear at the top, the race is on for second spot with the team finishing there set for a play-off with a current Step 4 team for a place at the higher level next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Doughboys made it a magnificent seven victories in a row and extended their unbeaten run to 11 games as they moved five points clear of Sphinx in second spot.

Neo Richard-Noel scored both goals for Wellingborough Town in their fine win at Coventry Sphinx

Neo Richard-Noel, who is on loan from Kettering Town, scored both goals to seal the success, which came on the back of an 8-0 thrashing of Lutterworth Town at the weekend.

It was also a huge night for Desborough Town as they did what many others haven’t been able to do by inflicting just a second defeat of the season on leaders Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The table-toppers went into the game having won 13 games in a row but Ar Tarn halted the run in dramatic fashion as Iain Blaikie headed home the only goal in the third minute of stoppage-time.

That made it two wins in a row for Desborough after they beat Long Buckby 2-1 on Saturday.

Rothwell Corinthians also picked up a vital midweek success.

Tai Williams’ goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive as they edged out GNG Oadby Town at Sergeants Lawn in a game that didn’t finish until 10.20pm after a floodlight failure in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win made it three games unbeaten for Corinthians after they drew 1-1 with Milton Keynes Irish last weekend.

Corinthians remain second-from-bottom in the table but have now moved to within three points of Lutterworth Town just above them.

Wellingborough will be looking to extend their unbeaten run this weekend when they head to Milton Keynes Irish.