Doughboys host Boldmere targeting win to maintain play-off push

Brett Solkohn scored twice for Wellingborough as they beat Grantham

​Wellingborough Town are closing in on the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off places.

Jake Stone's side have enjoyed an excellent season following their promotion from the United Counties League last season.

And they have now moved up to seventh in the table, and to within three points of the top five, thanks to a dramatic last-gasp win over bottom-of-the-table Grantham Town last weekend.

That result came off the back of the 1-1 derby day draw with AFC Rushden & Diamonds, with the win over Grantham seeing them leapfrog their county neighbours.

Against Grantham, the Doughboys found themselves 1-0 down on the half-hour.

Veteran Brett Solkhon netted just before the break to level it, and then just when it looked as thiough Borough would have to settle for a draw, Solkhon struck again on 89 minutes to win it.

The fact the game was on at all was something of a miracle, with the Dog & Duck pitch under water less than 48 hours before kick-off. But the groundstaff managed it, and a grateful Stone messaged on X: "Very good second half, nice to get back to winning ways.

"Brilliant effort by Roger, Jordan, George and all the volunteers to get the game on with whole pitch under water on Thursday. Amazing work, and a massive thank you from me and the lads."

The Doughboys are back on home soil on Saturday when they entertain ninth-placed Boldmere St Michaels (ko 3pm).

Borough lost 3-2 when the sides met back in September.