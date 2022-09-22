Doughboys hit top spot in the UCL

The Doughboys claimed a 3-2 win at Easington Sports on Saturday and then followed that up with a 2-0 success at Histon on Tuesday night to take over at the summit.

On Saturday, goals from Lloyd Buckby, Matt Long and Dan Porter secured the three points and Buckby was on target again in midweek along with Thomas Iaciofano as Wellingborough’s superb start continued.

They switch their attention to the Isuzu FA Vase this weekend as they head to FC Deportivo Galicia in the second qualifying round.

Wellingborough Town are top of the UCL Premier Division South

Things have been a bit tougher for Rothwell Corinthians after they went down 3-1 at MK Irish on Saturday before suffering a heavy 7-0 defeat at Rugby Town on Tuesday night.

Desborough Town also lost last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 at home by high-flying Coventry Sphinx.

There was a mixed bag of results for the local clubs in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One on Tuesday night.

Raunds Town claimed a fine 2-0 home win over Langford with Mihai Baduleanu and Sheldon Washington on target at Kiln Park.

There was a county derby at Hayden Road but Rushden & Higham United were beaten 2-1 by Northampton Sileby Rangers. Louis McMahon grabbed the goal for the Lankies.

It’s been another tough week for Burton Park Wanderers as they are still searching for their first win of the season.

Having been thumped 8-0 by ON Chenecks last weekend, Wanderers then went down 4-0 at home to Eaton Socon on Tuesday night to leave them rooted to the foot of the table.