Doughboys facing Khalsa test as Steelmen head to Loughborough

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Wellingborough Town face a testing afternoon as they return to action in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

The Doughboys' clash was one of many to fall foul of the high winds and heavy rain brought in by Storm Darragh last weekend, with the scheduled date with Boldmere St Michael's being postponed on Saturday.

Jake Stone's side have also had a free week to prepare for Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Sporting Khalsa (ko 3pm).

The two teams have already met in the league this season, with the Doughboys losing 2-1 at the Dog & Duck back in October.

Borough go into the game sitting in ninth place, while Khalsa sit fourth five points better off having played one games fewer. Khalsa have lost their past three matches.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Anstey Nomads on Tuesday night.

Corby Town also saw their scheduled match with Lye Town called off last weekend.

The Steelmen were due to host the strugglers, but the Steel Park pitch was waterlogged, with the match called off on Saturday morning.

Despite the postponement there was some good news for Gary Setchell and his players though, as title rivals Quorn and Worcester City both dropped points as the pair played out a 3-3 draw – City fighting back from 3-1 down at half-time.

That result means Corby now trail top dogs Quorn by 10 points but also have a game in hand, while they are two points above third-placed Worcester having played two games fewer.

On Saturday, the Steelmen head to a Loughborough Students side that drew 1-1 at Steel Park in October.

The Students are currently 16th in the table, but will be in confident mood at the weekend having claimed a 2-1 win at fifth-placed Long Eaton United on Tuesday night.

The result saw them move six points clear of the relegation zone.