Doughboys enjoy an unbeaten start while Blaikie is Ar Tarn's hat-trick hero

Wellingborough Town have enjoyed a solid first week in the United Counties League Premier Division South

Two goals from Lloyd Buckby and one each from Rico Alexander and Luis Vieira sealed a 4-2 opening-day home success over Long Buckby.

Buckby was on target again on Tuesday night along with Jake Stronge but the Doughboys were held to a 2-2 draw by Godmanchester Rovers.

Desborough Town’s Iain Blaikie has made a flying start to the campaign.

He scored their consolation in a 3-1 defeat at FA Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town at the weekend and then hit a hat-trick as Ar Tarn picked up their first win with a dramatic 4-3 home victory over Lutterworth Town in midweek. Aidan Bradshaw grabbed the other goal.

It’s been a tough start for Rothwell Corinthians as they went down 3-2 at Lutterworth in the league’s curtain-raiser last Friday night, Marcel Rzeszutek and Zac Allen on target.

Allen found the net again on Tuesday but it couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat to Histon at Sergeants Lawn.

All three clubs are in FA Cup extra preliminary round action this weekend.

The Spartan South Midlands League Division One season gets under way on Saturday.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists Whitworth begin their campaign at home to Winslow United while Rushden & Higham United are on the road at Real Bedford.

Burton Park Wanderers make the trip to take on Letchworth Garden City Eagles while Raunds Town have a county derby as they host ON Chenecks.

The Shopmates rounded off their pre-season friendlies with a 1-1 draw at Soham Town Rangers, Corey Beattie on target, and a 3-2 win at Pitstone & Ivinghoe with a trialist scoring twice and Sheldon Washington adding the other goal.