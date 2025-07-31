Doughboys delight as they land Harborough midfielder Jordon Crawford

Harborough Town midfielder Jordon Crawford has signed for Wellingborough Town on a dual-registration basis (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Wellingborough Town have strengthened their squad ahead of the start of the new season with the dual registration signing of Harborough Town’s Jordon Crawford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawford missed the whole of last season after suffering an ACL injury in the Bees' play-off final win over Anstey Nomads in May, 2024.

He is now fit again thoughafter working hard in pre-season to regain match sharpness, and he has taken the chance to join the Doughboys to get competitive minutes under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is an experienced campaigner, having played regularly at Step 2 for both Boston United and Brackley Town, and he will be a valuable addition to Jake Stone's squad as they look to improve on last season's eighth-place finish in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

But before the league action starts at Loughborough Students on August 9, the Doughboys have the little matter of an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round clash at Deeping Rangers to deal with this Saturday.

Rangers play in the United Counties League Premier Division South, and began their campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Ashby Ivanhoe.

They were also 4-0 winners on Tuesday against Harrowby United, while Borough will have had a free week to prepare for the weekend encounter at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Stone's men wrapped up an encouraging pre-season campaign last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Southern League Premier Central side Stamford AFC.

On target for Borough was summer signing Trey Charles.