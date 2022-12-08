Doughboys break into the UCL Premier South’s top four after a goalless draw

The Doughboys made it five league games without defeat last weekend, although they had to be content with a point as they shared a goalless draw at Bugbrooke St Michaels.

It was a tougher day for both Desborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians.

Ar Tarn went down 5-2 at Histon despite having led 1-0 at half-time. Jordan O’Brien and Adam Randall were on target for Desborough.

Wellingborough Town are up to fourth in the UCL Premier Division South

Corinthians, meanwhile, remain in the bottom two after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Coventry United. Tai Williams scored the goal for Corinthians.

Histon provide the opposition for Wellingborough at the Dog & Duck this weekend.

Desborough and Corinthians are also on home soil on Saturday against Godmanchester Rovers and Bugbrooke respectively.

Burton Park Wanderers’ terrific run of form now sees them comfortably in mid-table in Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League.

It’s now seven matches without defeat in all competitions for Wanderers after goals from Zac Allen and Connel Lyons earned a 2-0 home success over London Tigers.

Rushden & Higham United were the only local club involved in midweek action as they suffered a 4-2 defeat in an all-Northamptonshire clash at Sileby Rangers.

It was looking good for Rushden as they led 2-1 at the break courtesy of goals from Ryan Knowles and Jory Mann.

But the hosts fought back in the second half to score three unanswered goals to secure the points.

That came after the Lankies had lost 3-1 at Thame United Reserves last Saturday, Jory Mann scoring the consolation.

Raunds Town secured a point from their home clash with Buckingham Athletic last weekend with recent signing Ryan Lovell grabbing the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

It’s derby day at Kiln Park this Saturday as Raunds take on in-form Burton Park.

Whitworth return to action with a tough test as they host leaders Real Bedford who have won 16 of their 17 matches so far this season.

