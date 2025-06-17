Doughboys boss Stone shores up last line of defence with double signing
Ash Bodycote has put pen to paper to ensure he stays at the Dog & Duck for at least another season.
Bodycote was a key man during the Doughboys' United Counties League title win in 2024, and then played 20 times in the Pitching-In Northern League Premier Division last season.
He missed a large chunk of the campaign due to injury, after he broke his ankle at the beginning of the campaign.
He will now be competing for the number one spot with new signing Brandon Ganley.
The experienced shot-stopper has made the move to the Doughboys from fellow Midland Division side Sporting Khalsa, where he won the club's supporters' player of the year award for the 2024/25 season.
He played 49 times for a Khalsa side that finished sixth in the table, just outside the play-offs.