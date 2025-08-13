Doughboys are left deflated as they suffer defeat to Rugby Town in home opener
The Doughboys were beaten 2-0 by Rugby Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.
Jake Stone’s side were 1-0 down at the break, with Caine Elliott netting for the visitors.
The Doughboys pressed hard for an equaliser but were unable to breach the visitors’ defence, and Rugby then rubbed salt in the wounds as they scored a clinching second through Callum Griffin five minutes into stoppage time.
On Saturday the Doughboys had travelled to Loughborough Students for their season opener, and were trailing 1-0 at the break after a second-minute goal from Connor Keene.
But Stone’s side hit back in the second half and secured a point thanks a 69th-minute effort from Taylor Franklin.
On Saturday, the Doughboys are in FA Cup preliminary round action as they entertain Bourne Town at the Dog & Duck (ko 3pm).
It is the first of a quickfire double for the sides, as Borough travel to Lincolnshire to play Bourne in the NPL Midlands Division next Tuesday night.