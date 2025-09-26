Doughboys aiming to stay on the up as they take on fellow high-flyers Belper

Wellingborough celebrate a goal in their 4-2 win over Mickleover (Picture: RibWobb Photography)

Jake Stone branded Wellingborough Town's second-half performance in their 4-2 Pitching-In Northern Premier League win over Mickleover last Saturday as their 'best of the season'.

And he will be hoping the high-flying Doughboys can repeat the trick when they travel to play-off hopefuls Belper Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Saturday's triumph saw the Doughboys climb to sixth in the table, and know they will move above fourth-placed Belper with a win this weekend.

Borough produced an excellent performance after the break against Mickleover, pulling away from 2-2 at the interval to secure the three points, with the men on target being Taylor Franklin, Danny Draper and Will Jones, who netted twice.

Reflecting on the win, Stone told @Doughboys_wtfc: "That was a really good day. We started poorly as they scored in the first minute or so, but we carried on from there and did well, getting the equaliser.

"They scored again against the run of play and we then equalised again, so we showed great character in the first half even though I didn't think we were great.

"Everything we then asked for at half-time the lads did, and I thought they were fantastic in the second half and we absolutely deserved to win the game.

"In the week we didn't deserve to lose against Sphinx (Doughboys lost 1-0), and Saturday was a really testing game because Mickleover are a proper football outfit, and we really deserved the win.

"The second half was definitely our best performance of the season, and we should be really pleased.

"I am not going to single out anybody, because everyone was brilliant, and hopefully now we can put in another top performance against Belper on Saturday, which is another really tough away game."

And Stone was particularly pleased the match was won without a string of key players in the form of Lloyd Buckby, Jack O'Connor, Chris Clements and Glenn Murray, saying: “There are four lads there, key lads in the squad, key lads for the 11 that were unavailable.

"But other lads stepped up, and that is what you are looking for.

"When things aren't quite as strong on paper when you look around the dressing room, you need people to step and do everything they can to keep the shirt, and to also make sure the team wins the game.

"So I have now got headaches if lads come back, but that is what you want."