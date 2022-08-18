Discipline issues will be addressed, says Corby boss Lee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsaguim Florian pleads his case after being sent-off in Tuesday's win at Hinckley Leicester Road in which he also scored the winning goal. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen have made a perfect start to their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins against Coleshill Town and Hinckley Leicester Road.

Tsaguim Florian scored the winner in both games but was also sent-off in both matches while Tristan Dunkley also saw red in Saturday’s success against Coleshill as Corby finished the game with 10 men.

Dunkley will begin a three-match ban this weekend while Florian will be suspended for at least the next four matches.

And boss Attenborough said: “I said on Saturday that hopefully Flo would learn from his mistakes.

“But it was another silly one on Tuesday so the discipline is something we have got to address.

“It’s okay saying the officials are soft or whatever but that’s football these days.

“You can’t get too physical in certain situations and we have made that same mistake again.

“That’s something we have got to deal with going forward and it puts a bit of pressure on us over the next three or four games to find different ways to score goals.”

One area that has been pleasing for Attenborough has been defensively with just three goals conceded in the first three matches and that came in a disappointing 1-0 home loss to AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

“I didn’t want to stand there after the Mansfield game and say we looked hard to beat because we lost the game,” Attenborough added.

“But even in that game, aside from one mistake in the 90th minute, we were good value for getting something out of it.

“We’ve had three good defensive performances with one goal conceded.

“And, most importantly, I am hoping people can see that my teams won’t give anything less than 100 per cent.

“While we have people who defend with their hearts on their sleeves and are willing to throw themselves in front of everything then we will always have a chance in games.