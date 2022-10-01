Diamonds will seek a swift appointment, says joint chair Ward

AFC Rushden & Diamonds are now searching for a new manager

Diamonds parted company with Burgess following today’s (Saturday) 5-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Hednesford Town, which left them bottom of the Southern League Premier Central table with just one win from 10 games so far.

And Ward admitted the search for the next manager is already under way with Diamonds due to take on Tamworth, managed by former boss Andy Peaks, in the third qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

“We will certainly try to make an appointment as quickly as possible,” Ward said.

“We had, perhaps, the luxury last time of having a bit more time but we recognise we don’t have that at this point.

“(Fellow joint chair) Chris McCormack and myself have put a shortlist together and a number of conversations are under way already and will continue over the next few hours and days.

“We certainly can’t sit around for weeks and weeks.

“We recognise the leap forward in professionalism that Burge brought to the club but we know that the area we have struggled on is knowing the leagues, the clubs and players in around this level.

“So we are keen to have an appointment that ticks those boxes of professionalism and knowing the levels.”

Ward, meanwhile, expressed his sadness over Burgess’ departure.

Burgess is a legend amongst the fanbase for his exploits as a player at the original Rushden & Diamonds but Ward conceded his managerial reign “clearly wasn’t to be”.

“It’s a results-based industry at the end of the day,” Ward added.

“To have someone we all watched from the terraces come and manage the club was something to be very proud of but, as a board, we set out each quarter of the season and what we need it to be.

“While the last two results, in particular, have been awful, the results just weren’t there.