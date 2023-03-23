Diamonds volunteer Tim is recognised for his ‘selflessness and generosity’

The 69-year-old is the Diamonds’ recently-appointed Supporters Liaison Officer and has truly gone above and beyond to make both home and away fans feel welcome.

This has involved offering to pay for every hot drink sold on a freezing cold Tuesday night against Tamworth and handing out free roses to female supporters on the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

Last year Sams paid for and installed a remembrance bench to honour supporters that have passed away, including a plaque for Vice Chairman Alex Raspin’s father, who died in August.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' Supporters Liaison Officer Tim Sams has been named as the Pitching In Volunteer of the Month

Raspin said: “We are having a really tough season for all sorts of reasons, but Tim’s selflessness and generosity is bringing a smile to faces all around our community club and he deserves a bit of recognition.”

Sams fell in love with Rushden & Diamonds shortly after moving to Rushden from London 20 years ago and has been volunteering for the phoenix club since its establishment in 2011.

Volunteers like Sams are the heartbeat of non-league clubs up and down the land and Southern League partners Pitching In have recently launched a Volunteer Hub to showcase opportunities across the country.

Sams said: “I do what I do because I love the club.

“But it’s not only me, there are lots of really good people at AFC that have got the club at heart. All our volunteers are important.

“I’m in a fortunate position that I’m retired now. I wouldn’t say I was a rich man or anything like that.

“But my mother died a couple of years ago and she was a nice, Christian lady. I got some money and I don’t spend a lot but it just makes me feel happier thinking that someone else is happy.

“We want everyone to go away with a good experience of our football club.”

The former postman hosts regular meetings of the new Volunteer Working Group at his home to brainstorm initiatives, and personally subsidised four player sponsorships to supporters at half-price.

Sams even met the club halfway to purchase a new automatic pitch watering system, but all his generosity is recouped in spades with the gratitude of fans.

Sams said: “Even a couple of weeks later, some women came up to me saying they’ve still got the rose I gave out before Valentine’s Day.

“They put it in water and it’s still good. I said that’s because it was given to you with love. But don’t tell my wife because I never bought her any!

“We can’t do much about results on the pitch but at least now people can come up to a familiar face and ask me anything they like.”