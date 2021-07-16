Diamonds to kick-off with a midweek clash

Andy Peaks' AFC Rushden & Diamonds will kick-off their new season with a midweek home clash against Banbury United. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ fixtures for the new Southern League Premier Central season have been confirmed.

And Andy Peaks’ side look to have a tricky first month ahead of them.

Diamonds’ campaign won’t actually start until Tuesday, August 17 when they host Banbury United at Hayden Road. Diamonds are without a game on the opening weekend due to there being only 21 clubs in the division next season following Kings Langley’s move to the Premier South.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home clash with the Puritans is followed by another against Coalville Town on August 21 before the month is rounded off with a trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on August 28 and home game with Peterborough Sports on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Diamonds will make the reverse trip to Sports on Monday, December 27 while they will entertain St Ives Town on New Year’s Day.

Peaks’ team will travel to St Ives on Easter Monday, April 18 while the season will conclude on Saturday, April 23 when Nuneaton Borough visit Hayden Road.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds Pitching In Southern League Premier Central fixtures 2021-22

AUGUST

Tue 17: Banbury United (h)

Sat 21: Coalville Town (h)

Sat 28: Bromsgrove Sporting (a)

Mon 30: Peterborough Sports (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 11: Nuneaton Borough (a)

Tue 14: Needham Market (a)

Sat 25: Hitchin Town (h)

Tue 28: Royston Town (h)

OCTOBER

Sat 2: Stratford Town (a)

Sat 9: Stourbridge (a)

Tue 12: Rushall Olympic (h)

Sat 16: Alvechurch (h)

Tue 19: Barwell (a)

Sat 23: Biggleswade Town (h)

NOVEMBER

Sat 6: Hednesford Town (a)

Tue 9: Lowestoft Town (h)

Sat 13: Tamworth (a)

Tue 16: Leiston (a)

Sat 20: Redditch United (h)

Sat 27: Needham Market (h)

DECEMBER

Sat 4: Hitchin Town (a)

Sat 11: Stratford Town (h)

Sat 18: Royston Town (a)

Mon 27: Peterborough Sports (a)

JANUARY

Sat 1: St Ives Town (h)

Sat 15: Banbury United (a)

Sat 22: Alvechurch (a)

Sat 29: Stourbridge (h)

FEBRUARY

Sat 5: Rushall Olympic (a)

Sat 12: Barwell (h)

Sat 19: Biggleswade Town (a)

Sat 26: Hednesford Town (h)

MARCH

Sat 5: Lowestoft Town (a)

Sat 19: Tamworth (h)

Sat 26: Redditch United (a)

APRIL

Sat 2: Leiston (h)

Sat 9: Coalville Town (a)

Sat 16: Bromsgrove Sporting (h)

Mon 18: St Ives Town (a)