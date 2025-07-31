Diamonds swoop to sign exciting Chenecks striker Poku

Diamonds have swooped to sign ON Chenecks striker Raymond Poku (Picture: Richard Eason)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have added firepower to their forward line on the eve of the new season with the signing of ON Chenecks striker Raymond Poku.

Poku will be well known to Diamonds supporters, as he was on target twice at Hayden Road just a fortnight ago as Chenecks dumped Elliot Sandy's team out of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup in a 3-0 victory.

The front man has also started the season strongly for the Billing Road side, netting twice in their 3-1 United Counties League Premier Division South win at Newport Pagnell on Tuesday night.

But Poku is now a Diamonds player, and Sandy is thrilled to have got his man.

“I'm absolutely delighted to bring Raymond Poku to the club," said the Diamonds boss. "He's an exciting young talent with bags of ability and enormous potential.

"We've seen first hand how dangerous he can be and it's clear he has all the attributes to make a real impact both now and in the future.

"His pace, technical skill, and hunger to improve make him a fantastic addition to the squad.

"We're looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development in the right environment.”

With pre-season over, Diamonds get their campaign up and running on Saturday as they host Grimsby Borough in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).