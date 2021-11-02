Diamonds swoop for Deacon as Hillier Cup clash with Poppies is made all-ticket

Striker Ty Deacon has signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds from Aylesbury United. Picture by Mike Snell

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have added some firepower to their frontline after they completed the signing of striker Ty Deacon from Aylesbury United.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Ducks in the Southern League Division One Central this season, scoring nine goals in 10 appearances while he has hit 11 in total in 16 games in all competitions.

Deacon has also featured for the likes of Buckingham Athletic, Leighton Town and Kempston Rovers in the past while he played against Diamonds for Aylesbury FC during the 2017-18 campaign at Step 4.

Deacon is now in line to make his debut when Andy Peaks’ team return to Southern League Premier Central duty at Hednesford Town on Saturday after their Buildbase FA Trophy hopes were ended in a 2-1 defeat at Northern Premier League leaders Matlock Town last weekend.

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed that next Tuesday’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash with Kettering Town at Hayden Road will be all-ticket.

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm, season tickets will not be valid for Diamonds fans and tickets must be purchased in advance with none being on sale at the turnstiles.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £5 concessions and £1 for under-18s.

It has also been announced that the game will be segregated with home supporters occupying the Shortstocks/Peter De Banke end of the ground and away supporters in the Birch Road End.

Home fans will have exclusive access to Club Bar and Dale’s Bar as usual while visiting supporters have been allocated the Birch Road end of the ground and will have access to the Oak Room bar until the end of half-time.

Turnstiles will open at 6.30pm on the night and home supporters should enter the ground through the home turnstiles. All supporters are encouraged to arrive early and to follow the direction of the matchday safety officer and/or Police.

All supporters will be subject to bag searches and random personal searches by appointed club stewards prior to ground entry.

Supporters from both clubs are reminded that the club’s ground regulations will be enforced.

Exit and re-entry to the ground will not be permitted and any supporter found in the wrong end of the ground will be ejected.