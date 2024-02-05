Diamonds stretch unbeaten run to five matches, while Steelmen claim rare home win

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 0-0 draw with Coventry Sphinx on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman's side are five points adrift of third-from-bottom Rugby Town, but still with a game in hand.

That game is played on Tuesday night when Quorn are the visitors to Hayden Road (ko 7.45m), and Diamonds know that a win in that game will see them climb off the bottom of the table for the first time since August, and to within just two points of safety.

It was a hard-fought point for Harriman's men, and continues their run of improved form, with Diamonds have claimed 11 points out of the past 15 available to them.

Elsewhere, Corby Town secured a welcome 1-0 home win over HInckley LRFC.

It was only the second Steel Park win of the season for Gary Setchell's men, with substitute Greg Mills' penalty four minutes from time securing the maximum points.

Mills, who was part of Corby's title-winning team of 2015, had returned to the Steelmen's ranks on Friday, signing from Melton Town

The win sees the Steelmen rise to ninth in the table, but they are still 12 points adrift of the top five and the play-off places.