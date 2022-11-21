A Jack Connor goal had Diamonds in front at the break against Stourbridge at the weekend but Richard Maxwell’s team were ultimately condemned to their 12th defeat of the season as the visitors scored three second-half goals to secure a 3-1 success.

A length and untimely injury list isn’t helping matters at Hayden Road but Maxwell insists his team will be ready for action again this evening.

Following Saturday’s loss, Maxwell told AFCRD TV: “It was a very good first half.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Richard Maxwell

“We scored an excellent goal and had one cleared off the line before it. We then managed the game very well. Hopefully we can learn from that and grow from that.

“But it was a very disappointing second half and we will look at that.

“Conceding in the first 47 seconds didn’t help and then conceding the second one so quickly.

“The conditions weren’t very favourable for playing football and they handled the conditions better than us.

“It was a whole new backline for us from the game at Royston, we’re carrying a few knocks and we had a few people swapped in.

“We’re not the biggest squad and injuries will always hurt us and that probably showed in the second half.

“When you are missing one or two, maybe you can cope with that.

“But when you are missing four, five or six, it becomes really tricky and you’re starting to change things around.

“We need to assess all of the injured guys.

“But it’s a great opportunity for those coming in to stake their claim and show us why they should be with the squad.