Diamonds snap up Sutherland

Fernando Bell-Toxtle is due to return to AFC Rushden & Diamonds in September. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds’ pre-season friendly campaign drew to a close last night (Friday) as they were beaten 6-0 by an impressive, youthful Luton Town XI at Hayden Road.

But, following the game, boss Andy Burgess confirmed forward Tyrese Sutherland has joined the club after training with Diamonds throughout the summer.

Northampton Town youngsters Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa also featured again with both expected to be confirmed as loan signings at Hayden Road for the early stages of the Southern League Premier Central campaign.

Burgess also revealed Jesse Akubuine missed the final friendly due to a bout of food poisoning while Fernando Bell-Toxtle is expected to return to Diamonds in September after going travelling during the summer.

“Tyrese has agreed and signed which I think is a positive,” Burgess told AFCRD TV after the game.

“He’s an impact player, whether that’s from the start or off the bench. He’s quick, he’s got legs and he’s got a really good left foot so he will add a bit of balance to us.

“He has been really committed through pre-season and shown good levels of attitude.

“Jesse went down with food poisoning and I found out at lunchtime that he wouldn’t be available. Hopefully he will be back.

“Nando is due back at the start of the second week of September.

“He’s been away but we know what he is like in terms of fitness so we hope he will come back and hit the ground running.

“He will be a shot in the arm for us because he is such an influential player. He has been a miss but we are looking forward to welcoming him back into the group.”

Diamonds kick-off their new league campaign at home against Needham Market next weekend.

And despite last night’s loss, Burgess is looking forward to the real business getting under way.

“Pre-season is done. It’s been difficult and it’s been tough,” he added.