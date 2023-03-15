News you can trust since 1897
Diamonds snap up experienced defender Harriman

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have signed experienced defender Michael Harriman.

Jon Dunham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:45 GMT
The 30-year-old former Northampton Town man featured for Diamonds’ Southern League Premier Central rivals Bedford Town this season.

But he has now joined Diamonds with boss Chris Nunn the move has been made with next season in mind as much as the current one.

Nunn admitted Harriman, who has over 300 Football League appearances under his belt, isn’t currently match-fit.

Former Northampton Town defender Michael Harriman has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds
But the Diamonds manager is hoping to give him minutes before the end of the season with a view to him staying on for the next campaign.

“Michael has played a lot of games in the Football League,” Nunn added.

“He lives in Wellingborough and he’s played a few games for Bedford this season.

“He’s not fit at the moment, he’ll need a couple of weeks but we are hopeful he will get some game time.

“But he’s going to be a good person to have around the squad with his experience and hopefully he can help us this season and next.”

