The 30-year-old former Northampton Town man featured for Diamonds’ Southern League Premier Central rivals Bedford Town this season.

But he has now joined Diamonds with boss Chris Nunn the move has been made with next season in mind as much as the current one.

Nunn admitted Harriman, who has over 300 Football League appearances under his belt, isn’t currently match-fit.

Former Northampton Town defender Michael Harriman has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds

But the Diamonds manager is hoping to give him minutes before the end of the season with a view to him staying on for the next campaign.

“Michael has played a lot of games in the Football League,” Nunn added.

“He lives in Wellingborough and he’s played a few games for Bedford this season.

“He’s not fit at the moment, he’ll need a couple of weeks but we are hopeful he will get some game time.