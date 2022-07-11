Diamonds slip to friendly loss at Stamford

Andy Burgess

Andy Burgess’ team found themselves a goal down early on when James Blunden headed home before they equalised when one of the trialists in their team beat former Diamonds goalkeeper Ben Heath.

However, goals from Jonathan Margetts and Rob Morgan, from the penalty spot, put the Step 4 hosts 3-1 up at the break and that became 5-1 in the second period thanks to further efforts from Jon Challinor and Rodrigo Goncalves.

Diamonds did pulls a couple of goals back through Jenson Cooper and Connor Furlong’s penalty but it was Graham Drury’s men who ran out deserved winners.