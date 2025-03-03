Diamonds' rise continues, but it's a bad day for Steelmen and Doughboys

Will Jones on the ball for Wellingborough Town during their 3-0 defeat to Hinckley LRFC on Saturday (Picture:Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it five matches unbeaten in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division as they secured a 1-0 win at Boldmere St Michael's on Saturday.

After going 10 matches without a win around the turn of the year, Michael Harriman's in-from side secured a fourth win in five to move on to 40 points for the season and up to 13th in the table.

Marcel Guzynski was the goal star for the Diamonds, netting what turned out to be the only goal of the game after 17 minutes.

Diamonds are back in action on Tuesday night (March 4) when their unbeaten record will be sorely tested as they entertain runaway leaders and champions-elect Quorn at Hayden Road (ko 7.45pm).

Quorn remain 20 points clear at the top after Corby Town's stuttering form continued with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of fellow play-off hopefuls Darlaston Town.

Rivel Mardenborough opened the scoring for visitors five minutes into the second half, before Jake Pearson made it 2-0 on 83 minutes.

Former Kettering Town midfielder Gary Stohrer pulled a goal back in stoppage time on his Corby debut, but it was too little too late.

The Steelmen have now dropped to third in the table, as they were leapfrogged by Long Eaton United on Saturday.

Gary Setchell's side are level on points with Long Eaton, but with two games in hand, while the gap to sixth-placed Sporting Khalsa is seven points.

Corby have a free midweek before they face a big derby date with Wellingborough Town at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Doughboys endured a rare off day on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Hinckley LRFC

Jake Stone's side were undone by a nightmare 13-minute spell just before half-time when the visitors secured all three points.

Michael Armstrong opened the scoring on 33 minutres, before Dom Brennan scored twice in the space of 60 seconds just before the break to make it 3-0 to Hinckley and end the game as a contest.

The Doughboys, who are without a midweek fixture, remain eighth in the table, but are now six points off the play-offs having place three games more than fifth-placed Anstey Nomads.