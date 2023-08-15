News you can trust since 1897
Diamonds ready to ‘go again’ as they face up to a tough test at Spalding

Matt Vernon is confident the AFC Rushden & Diamonds players will be ready to “go again” in a tough test tonight (Tuesday).
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read

Diamonds opened their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa at Hayden Road on Saturday.

And things aren’t about to get any easier as Chris Nunn’s team head to Spalding United for their first away game of the campaign this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

Spalding, who are managed by former Diamonds player Elliot Sandy, are fancied by many to be among the title challengers this season and they started their own campaign with a 3-1 success at Walsall Wood at the weekend.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa at Hayden Road on Saturday. Picture by Shaun Frankham
Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa at Hayden Road on Saturday. Picture by Shaun Frankham
And coach Vernon knows his team will need to ensure the “fine margins” go in their favour.

“The good thing is that the next game comes round quickly,” he said.

“Being a youthful team, I am sure the excitement will take over and the boys will be ready to go again.

“I know a few people at Spalding and it will be a good test.

“We will be up for it and if those fine margins break for you and you do the right things to make them go for you then you will be okay.

“That’s what we’ve got to try to do in what will be a very tough game.”

