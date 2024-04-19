Diamonds quit Rushden and head back to the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will play their final game at Hayden Road on Saturday

Diamonds are set to leave Hayden Road at the end of the season, and will groundshare with near neighbours Wellingborough Town.

After seven years at Hayden Road, Diamonds part-owners this week voted by an overwhelming majority to move to the Dog & Duck.

At a Special AGM held on Thursday, chair Rob Usher and vice-chair Alex Raspin presented a business case to Rushden Part Owners, calling into question the club’s sustainability and ongoing viability with the current business model and ground sharing arrangement.

On a turnout of 69 per cent, 89 per cent of part owners backed the move back to Welingborough, providing the board with a clear mandate to move forward.

Chair Rob Usher said: “I feel almost humble that the part owners have backed the board in such overwhelming numbers.

"We are pleased with the result and the way the part owners widely understood and accepted the business case put forward.

“A 63 per cent turnout shows how united we are as a club, and this outcome has galvanised me to move the club forward.

"Since Alex (Raspin) and I took over 18 months ago, it’s been a constant case of fire fighting and trying to keep the club afloat.

"Now for the first time in my tenure, I can see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

"There won’t be an instant financial benefit due to the requirement to both fund the move and fulfil our financial obligations at Hayden Road.

"However, in time we will be able to remove current restrictions around secondary income, improve cash flow and give us greater options to make positive changes.”

Vice-chair Alex Raspin said: “Over the past 18 months it has become obvious that the club was unlikely to survive at Hayden Road.

"We couldn’t alter the groundshare agreement and we were heading towards being a lower step 5 club.

"We needed to change a set of circumstances so the club can push forward.

“I am genuinely excited that there now appears to be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and maybe after 18 months of stress I can start to enjoy the job.

"Now we require a substantial amount of help, both financial and physical, to make the move happen.”

The decision and announcement means that Saturday’s crucial Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash with Shepshed Dynamo will be the club’s last at their current home.

Hayden Road was also home to Rushden Town prior to the early 1990s amalgamation with Irthlingborough Diamonds that saw the original Rushden & Diamonds formed, so the venue holds a special place in many people’s hearts.

It is a must-win match for Michael Harriman’s side as they battle to complete their ‘great escape’ and avoid relegation, and the club has declared it a community day – with supporters invited to ‘pay what you want’ at the turnstiles.

Raspin said: “Saturday is going to be an emotional and unique day.

"Our last ever game at Hayden Road and one of the most important games in the club’s history as we try and avoid relegation.