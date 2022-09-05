Diamonds’ problems deepen with shock FA Cup exit
AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ poor start to the season took a turn for the worse as they were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup by lower-ranked Enfield FC yesterday (Sunday).
Andy Burgess’ side, who are without a win and sit bottom in the Southern League Premier Central, fell behind to their Step 5 opponents after 21 minutes at the R&D Advisors Stadium when Danny Norton seized on a mistake and chipped Dean Snedker from 20 yards.
Diamonds battled back in the second half and equalised with 15 minutes to go when substitute Jack Connor made the most of a mix-up between a home defender and goalkeeper James Bransgrove.
However, just as it seemed the two teams would be back at Hayden Road for a replay on Tuesday night, Enfield grabbed the winner in stoppage-time with Norton on target again as he beat Snedker at his near post and send his team into today’s second qualifying round draw.
Diamonds will now be seeking a response when they return to league action against Bromsgrove Sporting at Hayden Road on Saturday.