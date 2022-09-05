Diamonds’ problems deepen with shock FA Cup exit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamonds manager Andy Burgess

Andy Burgess’ side, who are without a win and sit bottom in the Southern League Premier Central, fell behind to their Step 5 opponents after 21 minutes at the R&D Advisors Stadium when Danny Norton seized on a mistake and chipped Dean Snedker from 20 yards.

Diamonds battled back in the second half and equalised with 15 minutes to go when substitute Jack Connor made the most of a mix-up between a home defender and goalkeeper James Bransgrove.

However, just as it seemed the two teams would be back at Hayden Road for a replay on Tuesday night, Enfield grabbed the winner in stoppage-time with Norton on target again as he beat Snedker at his near post and send his team into today’s second qualifying round draw.