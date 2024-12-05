Diamonds out to end winless run and get back on track

Worcester City's goalkeeper clears the danger from a Diamonds corner (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds will look to end a three-match winless run when they travel to rock-bottom Grantham Town on Saturday.

​Diamonds' run of poor results continued last weekend as they went down 3-0 at high-flying Worcester City in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and Michael Harriman's side have now conceded nine goals in their past three games.

Diamonds' squad were down to the bare bones due to several absentees in key positions at Worcester, but Diamonds assistant boss Dan Porter believed a harsh penalty award on the stroke of half time was a key turning point in the game, with the home side converting it to go 2-0 ahead.

"In the first half Worcester used the pitch width and the hill effectively, but we were guilty of not clearing our lines for the early opening goal," said Porter.

"However, we built into the game using set pieces and we looked more likely to score before a harsh penalty decision just before half time."

Bottom of the table Grantham are the league’s lowest scorers and have gone seven games without a win, including five defeats.

They were beaten 2-1 at Wellingborough Town on Saturday, with Brett Solkohn scoring a late winner for the Doughboys.

Utility player Tejan Thomas sits out the Grantham game after reaching five yellow cards.

Skipper Jarvis Wilson is still troubled by a knee injury, while player manager Harriman injured his hamstring during the Worcester game and will also miss the trip to Grantham.

On the plus side, Diamonds welcome back leading scorer Jamal Adams after he served a one match suspension, and Aaron Webster and Fraser Corden are back in contention after being unavailable last weekend.

Also in contention will be new signing Peter Sweeney, who signed from Northants Combination League side Blisworth last week.

Porter described the midfielder as a ‘box-to-box workhorse who will cover lots of ground’.

The two teams have already met this season, with Diamonds coming from behind to win at Hayden Road.

Grantham pushed the self-destruct button conceding five second half goals and finishing the match with nine men.

Porter described the match as a ‘must win’ game for the Diamonds, who have slipped to ninth in the table following their winless run.

They are still only four points adrift of the play-off places though, so still in a pretty decent position.

"We have no wins in three matches, so we must pick up three points on Saturday and go on a run to consolidate our position," he said.

"We can’t go four games without a win."

And on Grantham, he added: “By all accounts Grantham gave Wellingborough a good game on Saturday, and they will be fighting for their lives.

"They are scrapping for every point, and I don't think they will be as open as they were earlier in the season.

"We need to be ready to be able to try and break them down, be more creative, and be ruthless. We have to be right at it from the word go."