Diamonds must 'dust themselves down' for a tough midweek test at Leiston

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Richard Maxwell

Diamonds suffered a 2-0 defeat at Mickleover Sports at the weekend and, tonight, they face a long trek to Suffolk to take on fifth-placed Leiston.

Diamonds remain in the bottom two of the Southern League Premier Central and boss Richard Maxwell knows his team will have to be “organised” for another tricky test.

“It will be a tough game,” Maxwell told AFCRD TV following Saturday’s defeat.

“We will assess this game and we will get ourselves organised.

“We have to dust ourselves down. It is a long journey on a Tuesday night but we will need some fresh legs.

“We should have a couple coming back and that will help us out.”

Diamonds did have a new face on the bench for Saturday’s clash at Mickleover with winger Andy Kanga coming on to make his debut in the second half.

And Maxwell also confirmed the club are hoping to add further new signings as he revealed they were “close” to bringing in a striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been tracking him (Kanga) for a bit of time,” the Diamonds boss added.

“We got it done in the last 48 hours and he gives us that pace and power and a little bit more directness, which will help us going forward.