Diamonds lose out to Sports in Hillier Cup final

Action from the Hillier Cup final. Picture by Hawkins Images

The former Diamonds striker scored with his first touch, just a minute after being introduced as Sports claimed a 2-0 in the county showpiece with Dion Sembie-Ferris adding the second deep into stoppage-time.

It took a while for the clash between the Southern League Premier Central rivals to get going.

But, in their fourth meeting this season, Sports took the honours once again. They could, of course, still meet again in the play-offs.

As expected, Diamonds interim boss Andy Burgess did make changes with one eye on Saturday’s crucial clash with Bromsgrove Sporting as they bid to secure play-off place.

It was a cagey start from both teams and there was little to choose between them in a first half of few clear-cut chances.

The closest either side came was in the 13th minute when Dan Lawlor’s cross was met by the head of Ryan Fryatt but his effort bounced off the crossbar with Diamonds goalkeeper Dean Snedker beaten.

Lewis Johnson fired over the bar after a driving run at the other end while things livened up a bit when a bit of a melee ensued after Lauric Diakiesse had caught Sports goalkeeper Lewis Elsom when trying to latch onto a loose ball.

The theme continued in the second half with neither side able to create anything clear-cut, despite an obvious increase in intensity.

But Sports were presented with a golden opportunity on 65 minutes.

There were few protests from Diamonds after Liam Dolman scythed down Kyjuon Marsh-Brown in the area.

A clear penalty. But Dan Lawlor stepped up and sent Snedker the wrong way but sent his kick the wrong side of the post.

Diamonds responded well to that miss and came within inches of taking the lead themselves.

Substitute Nathan Tshikuna took aim with a free-kick from fully 35 yards and Elsom got across to touch it onto the inside of the post with no-one able to pounce on the rebound.

Diamonds threatened again when Tshikuna played in Johnson, he got round Elsom but Richard Jones was well-placed to clear.

However, it was Sports who drew first blood with 12 minutes to go.

And boss Jimmy Dean will take credit for this one. Just a minute earlier he had thrown on former Diamonds striker Jordan Macleod.

And it was Macleod who opened the scoring, lashing the ball home with his first touch after Snedker had saved a header back across goal.

Diamonds responded positively and a big chance fell to Patrick Casey in the area but his effort was deflected over for a corner.

They went close again in stoppage-time as Elsom turned substitute Will Jones’ effort round the post.

But, from the corner, the ball was cleared by Sports and it all ended with Sembie-Ferris holding his nerve and finishing the job with a smart, low finish past Snedker.

That sparked wild celebrations and it wasn’t too long after it that the final whistle blew to complete Sports’ success and Diamonds’ disappointment.

Diamonds: Snedker; Diamond, Casey, Dolman, Warburton; Johnson (sub Furlong, 79 mins), Bell-Toxtle, Akubuine, George; Snelus (sub Tshikuna, 58 mins), Diakiesse (sub Jones, 58 mins). Subs not used: Chikamba, Graham.

Peterborough Sports: Elsom; Bazeley, Jones, Fryatt, Warner-Eley; Lawlor; Sembie-Ferris, McCammon, Jarvis (sub Hilliard, 66 mins), Marsh-Brown (sub Macleod, 77 mins); Gash (sub M Jones, 66 mins). Subs not used: McGowan, Nicholson.

Referee: Luke Scott.

Goals: Macleod (78 mins, 0-1), Sembie-Ferris (90 mins, 0-2).

Bookings: Diakiesse, Bazeley, Marsh-Brown, Akubuine, R Jones (all fouls).