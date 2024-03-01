Diamonds' looking up as survival fate is back in their own hands at last

Tejan Thomas is available again after injury (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​Last Saturday’s home game against Cambridge City fell victim of the weather, with the pitch at Hayden Road left waterlogged by last week's heavy rainfall.

Gresley Rovers' home game went the same way, but Rugby Town’s 2-0 home defeat against Coleshill means that the gap to safety remains at six points.

Michael Harriman’s side obviously have to win matches, but they now have two games in hand, and a goal difference deficit of just two goals, meaning Rushden have a real chance of closing the gap on their two main rivals.

On Saturday, Diamonds travel to 14th-place Coleshill who are in indifferent form.

Despite their crucial win at Rugby on Saturday, the Birmingham side had lost their five previous matches, conceding 19 goals in the process.

It hasn’t been easy behind the scenes either, with a manager merry-go-round that now sees them with their fourth boss of the season in place.

Rushden assistant manager Tom Lorraine is expecting a difficult afternoon, but believes Diamonds are more than capable of claiming three points.

"We had Coleshill watched at Rugby on Saturday and they are improving,” said Lorraine.

"They’ve introduced one or two new players, but we will travel there with confidence.

"We know that our league status is now in our own hands so its up to us to produce results."

Rushden were beaten 3-0 by Hinckley LRFC last time out, which was back on February 17.

Prior to that setback though they have pieced together an impressive five-match unbeaten league run, which included three wins, and has breathed life into their battle for survival.

Diamonds have also struggled in recent matches due to injury and unavailability, but they should have a fully fit squad to choose from on Saturday.

Defender Tejan Thomas managed to get some minutes on the pitch last week, turning out twice for Step 5 side Cogenhoe United in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

On Tuesday (March 5), Diamonds will try again to play a re-arranged fixture when they welcome AFC Quorn to Hayden Road.

The Leicestershire side are in good form having won their past three matches.

But they recently lost their successful management team of Richard Lavery and Tom Cherry who made the move to take over at struggling Kettering Town.

With one or two Quorn players rumoured to be joining Kettering in the coming days, this might be a good time to play the sixth-placed team who lie just one place outside theplay-offs.

In other news, the postponed home NFA Hillier Senior Cup game against Peterborough United U23s has been rearranged to be played on Tuesday, March 14, with a 7.45pm kick off.