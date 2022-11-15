Having fallen behind to an early Ronnie Henry goal, Diamonds fought back and levelled through Miguel Ngwa in the second half.

But, with nine minutes to go, the hosts were awarded a penalty when Kartell Dawkins was adjudged to have handled in the area and Matt Bateman stepped up to score what proved to be the winner.

The defeat, Diamonds’ 11th in the Southern League Premier Central this season, has left them still sitting in the bottom two.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Richard Maxwell

And Maxwell said: “We were hugely disappointed not to get anything out of the game.

“I thought we struggled in the first half and we made some tactical changes and finished it strongly. We tweaked it again at half-time and we dominated the second half.

“We got the goal and I think everyone is of the opinion that we looked the stronger team who would go on and win it.

“We had opportunities and then the penalty at the end knocked the wind out of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very disappointing but the performances have been really good, we are well in the games, we have looked quite strong and we look like we are going to get results.

“I think the travelling fans there on Saturday appreciated the efforts, they clapped us off and we clapped them.

“I think there was a feeling that we were robbed and we should have got something out of it.

“I think the fans are seeing that the lads are fighting, that they’re playing well and hopefully the results will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad