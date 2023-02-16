Diamonds lacking ‘that bit of quality’ as they edge closer to the drop

Diamonds were beaten 2-0 at Needham Market in a rearranged fixture, which sees them edging ever closer to relegation in the Southern League Premier Central.

Nunn, who was only able to name a squad of 14 for the game, felt his team performed reasonably well in the game but another loss has now left them 15 points adrift of safety with just 13 games left in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diamonds boss said: “If you were to watch the game at Needham in isolation and forget about anything that’s gone on before, you’d look at it and say, without a doubt, we were unfortunate to go in at half-time 1-0 down. Anyone there would tell you that.

Chris Nunn

“We did well at times, we changed the formation with what we had and we caused them problems.

“We didn’t work the goalkeeper enough but we should have done better in the positions we go into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started the second half off really well and then they got a goal out of nothing with one massive deflection and maybe another as well.

“After that, it was difficult for us.

“We changed it up and changed formation again and Charlie Pattison had a great strike and if that had gone in it might have made it interesting.

“I thought we did okay and that’s just that game in isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when you look at the whole picture, the facts show we are conceding goals just before half-time in games and that’s something we have to cut out.

“It’s not always bad luck when you’re making the wrong choices.

“We just haven’t got that bit of quality. It’s nothing against the lads we have because their attitude has been bang on.

“These boys haven’t played together very long and we are constantly having to change and it was made harder on Tuesday with the withdrawals we had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are just falling short and it’s not bad luck if it continues to happen.

“We just have to keep working hard, that’s all we can do. We have to stay together.”