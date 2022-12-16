Diamonds’ home clash with Basford called off as cold snap continues to bite

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' match with Basford United at Hayden Road has been called off due to a frozen pitch

Diamonds confirmed the Southern League had allowed them to call the fixture off more than 24 hours in advance with the Hayden Road pitch still frozen following the recent cold snap.

In a short statement, Diamonds said: “Tomorrow’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central fixture against Basford United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“Thanks to the Southern League for allowing an early postponement. A new date will be arranged in due course.”