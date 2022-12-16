Diamonds’ home clash with Basford called off as cold snap continues to bite
AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ home clash with Basford United has been postponed.
Diamonds confirmed the Southern League had allowed them to call the fixture off more than 24 hours in advance with the Hayden Road pitch still frozen following the recent cold snap.
In a short statement, Diamonds said: “Tomorrow’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central fixture against Basford United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
“Thanks to the Southern League for allowing an early postponement. A new date will be arranged in due course.”
The postponement means Diamonds will now have to wait until Boxing Day for their next competitive action when they are due to make the short trip to Bedford Town.