AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Richard Maxwell

The Diamonds boss was pleased with a much-improved second-half display from his team as they battled back from a goal down to claim a share of the spoils after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

But he felt that only came after a “very important team talk at half-time” as Diamonds trailed at the break to Ryan Edmunds’ sixth-minute strike, although Andy Kanga did have the ball in the net but was denied by an offside flag.

However, Bromsgrove had Kieran Dawes sent off for a second bookable offence six minutes into the second half before Diamonds’ levelled when Evangelos Empochontsif’s effort was deemed to have crossed the line.

The hosts pushed for a winner but had to settle for a point, which lifted them off thee foot of the Southern League Premier Central table.

And boss Maxwell said: “It was a game of two halves.

“It was a very disappointing first half, we had a very important team talk at half-time, we instilled what we wanted them to do and we came out in the second half and were on top.

“We just instilled what we wanted to see in the system.

“I didn’t think we were brave enough in the first half, they didn’t want to get on the ball.

“So I instilled that confidence in them, I didn’t mind failure - I just wanted them to be brave and it showed. We were much the dominant side.

“There were some disappointing refereeing decisions with a disallowed goal that looked onside.

“We finished the game massively on top and now we are disappointed to have only drawn.”