Diamonds going in the right direction ahead of final friendly

Andy Burgess is please with the direction AFC Rushden & Diamonds are going in pre-season. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Burgess, who is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Hayden Road, has faced a rebuilding job this summer.

And, after a slow start, there are signs that things are beginning to come together for his new-look squad as they prepare for next Saturday’s (August 6) Southern League Premier Central curtain-raiser at home to Needham Market.

Diamonds round off their friendly campaign with a game against a Luton Town XI at Hayden Road tonight (Friday, 7pm kick-off) having claimed a 1-1 draw against Brackley Town on Tuesday.

“This pre-season was always going to be about growing,” Burgess, who saw his side win 3-0 at Daventry Town last weekend, said.

“It’s a new group and we were never going to be great straight away.

“We still had players missing against Brackley but it’s about getting better as we go along and we are seeing improvements and good signs.

“It will be a young Luton team but they have had some good outings in pre-season.

“They will be tough and physical because they are players who are trying to push to get into a Championship team.

“It will be another good night for us as a club and hopefully people come out and see us.