Diamonds go to high-flyers Worcester, Doughboys entertain basement boys

Goalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-1 draw with Wellingborough Town at Hayden Road on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds felt it was a case of two points dropped in Saturday's derby against county rivals Wellingborough Town at a wet and windy Hayden Road.

Bleu McNeil had fired Diamonds into the lead a minute before half-time with a freakish goal, his inswinging cross from the left being caught on the wind and going straight through a ruck of players and into the net.

The Doughboys stuck in there though, and they equalised via an own goal seven minutes from time.

In dreadful conditions, Rushden then had a golden chance to win but were denied all three points after Jamal Adams’ late penalty was superbly saved by Doughboys keeper Dan Moore.

Jarvis Wilson was a first-half injury casualty and will miss Diamonds’ Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division trip to Worcester City on Saturday as the club await a scan to determine the extent of a knee problem.

Despite a surprise 3-0 defeat at Bedworth last weekend, third-placed Worcester City are in good form, and prior to that had strung together five consecutive wins.

But the newly-promoted side do concede goals, which will give Diamonds something to work on although leading scorer Adams will be suspended after picking up a fifth league booking of the season at the weekend.

Assistant manager Dan Porter said: "The boys were a bit deflated after Saturday’s result.

"But I told them that the game is over and with a busy period ahead of us, we must be fully focused on the next game and forget on what has gone on before."

Looking ahead to the Worcester game, Porter added: "We’ve had them watched and on paper, even if you take out their defeat last week, this looks to be a very difficult game.

"But we consider this an opportunity to show what we are about this season.

"We have a different mindset to last season and believe that we can go anywhere and pick up points. We will look at the options, set up positively and try to counteract what they do."

Diamonds introduced new signing Callum Ballinger for the Wellingborough game and Porter was happy with the midfielder’s first runout.

"It’s always hard on your debut, but Callum’s has already gelled into the group well," said Porter. "He showed lots of energy on Saturday but understandably tired later.

"We know it will be hard to replace Ryan Inman, but we need energy and legs in midfield and Callum is a box-to-box player who can score goals."

Diamonds go into the Worcester game sitting in seventh place in the table, four points outside the play-offs.

The Doughboys, who are 10th, are also back in action on Saturday, and will fancy their chances of claiming three points as they host rock-bottom Grantham Town at the Dog & Duck (ko 3pm).

The Lincolnshire side have claimed just two wins in their 18 matches to date, claiming just 11 points.

On the road they have fared even worse, securing just a single point from nine outings so far – and that was a 0-0 draw at Bedworth back on August 24!

They will travel to Wellingborough off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.