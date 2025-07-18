Diamonds get the best of Midlands Division derby dates as league fixtures are released

Action for Wellingborough Town versus Corby Town at the Dog & Duck last season (Picture Jim Darrah)

Corby Town and Wellingborough Town have been handed road trips to start the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign on August 9 - with AFC Rushden & Diamonds the only one of the county's sides handed a home encounter.

The Steelmen face a testing opening trip as they go to a team expected to be one of their challengers in the promotion race, Long Eaton United, while the Doughboys go to Loughborough Students. Diamonds, under new boss Elliot Sandy, are at home first up as they host Shepshed Dynamo.

In a busy opening week, Corby and Wellingborough have home midweek matches, against St Neots Town and Rugby Town respectively, while the Diamonds will be on their Tuesday travels, going to newly-promoted Rugby Borough.

The fixture computer has been pretty kind to Diamonds when it comes to the Northants derby encounters.

All four of the matches involving Diamonds fall on Bank Holidays, as they host Corby Town on Monday, August 25 and then go to Steel Park on New Year's Day.

As for the Doughboys, they make the short trip to Hayden Road on Boxing Day, with Diamonds going to the Dog & Duck on Easter Monday (April 6).

The dates for the matches between the Steelmen and Doughboys haven't fallen quite as kindly, as Gary Setchell's Corby host Jake Stone's Borough on Tuesday, October 7, and then nip across to Wellingborough on Saturday, February 7.

As for the Steelmen's other key dates, at Christmas they entertain Long Eaton United on December 20 before a trip to Bourne Town on Boxing Day, and then Easter sees them go to Coventry Sphinx on April 4 before hosting Bourne on Easter Monday.

Corby's final game of the regular season sees them entertain Sutton Coldfield.

The Doughboys go to St Neots on the Agust Bank Holiday, and bring in 2026 with a New Year's Day trip to the same opposition, while on Easter Saturday they go to Basford United.

Stone's side are on the road on the final day of the season as well when they go to Anstey Nomads.

Aside from their four Bank Holiday derby days, Diamonds’ other key dates see them entertain Mickelover on Easter Saturday, with their final game a trip to Coleshill Town.

For fixtures in full, please go to the clubs' social media feeds and websites.